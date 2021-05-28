Six arrested for killing social worker at Mankhurd

Shivaji Nagar police arrested six people for allegedly killing a 35-year-old social worker from Mankhurd.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday. Police said they received a call from locals that a man, identified as Sohail Sayyed alias Imran Ajmer, was lying in a pool of blood. Upon reaching the spot at 5am on Thursday, the police found Sayyed with a stab wound to his chest. The police took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

“Initially, we registered a case of murder against unidentified people as the lynching was done by more than one person,” said Kishore Gaike, senior police inspector of Shivaji Nagar.

The police then checked the mobile phone of the deceased, from where they got the number of Samad Shaikh and learnt that the victim was consuming alcohol with Shaikh till late on Wednesday.

On questioning Shaikh, police found out that while drinking, Shaikh called up his friend Shehnaaz who reached there with her friend Kaleem alias Kaynaat, a transgender person. Sayyed noted down Kaynaat’s phone number before Kaynaat left with Shehnaaz.

Shaikh told the police that at around 4am Sayyed called up Kaynaat and used obscene words. Kaynaat got offended and complained about him to relatives and friends, including Shehnaaz, her husband Irfan, son Aavesh and daughter Afreen and a neighbour Aashu.

“An angry Kaynaat then reached the spot along with her friends and relatives to confront the deceased, leading to a fight between the victim and the other six,” said Gaike.

When the deceased refused to apologise to Kaynaat for the language that he used, the six began to beat him. Aashu removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed the deceased in his chest.

“After injuring Sayyed, the six fled the spot,” said Gaike.

The police on Thursday afternoon detained the six, including Kaynaat, for questioning. “We are in the process of arresting them for the murder of Sayyed under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” added Gaike.