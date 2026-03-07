Thane: Six men were booked on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a man with a knife in Adharwadi, Kalyan West, leaving him seriously injured. Six booked for knife attack on man in Kalyan

The victim, Vishal Naidu, a railway contractor, suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have named Prashant Deshmukh alias PD, Pratik Thakre, Sujay Kadam, Shubham Nade, Akshay Teli, and one unidentified person as accused in the case. They have been booked for assault, rioting and criminal intimidation.

According to investigators, Naidu and the main accused, Deshmukh, had known each other for several years, but their relationship turned sour after Naidu distanced himself from Deshmukh following an earlier assault on one of Naidu’s friends.

On Tuesday afternoon, Naidu allegedly received a call from his friend Aniket Mane, informing him that Deshmukh wanted to speak with him. When Naidu contacted him, Deshmukh allegedly abused and threatened him over the phone.

During the call, Deshmukh allegedly told Naidu, “You’ve become too arrogant. You think you’ve become very big. Do you think you can go ahead of us? I’m sending Pratik today to beat you.”

Later that evening, when Naidu stepped out to buy food in the Adharwadi area, a group of men allegedly lying in wait attacked him with a knife and a paver block before fleeing.

The attack, which took place in a crowded locality, caused panic among residents. Eyewitnesses said the attackers also threatened passersby who tried to intervene.

Police said Deshmukh has several criminal cases registered against him, including extortion and intimidation.

“All the accused are currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace them through their mobile and digital footprints. Multiple teams have been formed to locate and arrest them,” said Senior Police Inspector Suresh Singh Gaoud of Bazarpeth police station.