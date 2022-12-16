Six held for cheating top RBI official of 65 lakh in Sanpada

Navi Mumbai The Sanpada police have booked six people for cheating a higher-ranking RBI official of ₹65 lakh by offering him good returns on investment in online trading. A case has now been registered at Sanpada Police Station for a crime that took place over a two-year period.

The 57-year-old complainant, who is posted at RBI’s Fort branch and is a resident of Sanpada, first got a call on December 18, 2020, by a woman who identified herself as Shashi Jain, and asked him to invest in online trading.

The banker initially showed no interest in the offer, but after constant calls from her end, he finally agreed to invest in January 2021. The complainant then created a stock trading account and made the first investment in the name of his wife on February 17, 2021. A total of ₹2.5 lakh was deposited into various accounts as per Jain’s instructions and another woman named Shikha Chauhan.

The accused Chauhan, transferred an amount of ₹1 lakh in the month of May 2021, to the complainant in order to win his trust by showing that he was getting returns for the investment made. The complainant then deposited some more amounts in different bank accounts. “The accused kept assuring that the more the investment he made, the greater the returns. Hence the accused kept asking him to transfer more money in order to purchase more shares,” said a police officer from Sanpada police station.

After May 2022, the complainant got suspicious and started demanding returns. Jain then transferred ₹5 lakh to the complainant and later switched off the phone in a few days. After realising the accused had cheated him, the complainant registered a case with Sanpada police this week.

The police registered a case against Shikha Chauhan and Shashi Jain, Shivani Chauhan, Vedvati Sharma, Bhupendra Soni and one Shreya. The six have been booked under sections of cheating of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (D) (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act.