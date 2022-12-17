Six held for murdering Raigad jeweller

Navi Mumbai: The Raigad local crime branch, on Friday, arrested six accused for allegedly murdering a jeweller in Karjat taluka. The accused are identified as Janardhan Vithal Karale, Roshan Lakshman Dhule, Sunny Manmohan Giri, Suraj Deepak Jadhav, Tanaji Baburao Chaugule and Chagganram Bhimaramji Patel.

While Patel was arrested from Solapur, the others were nabbed from Virar.

“The case was solved with the help of technical evidence. The motive of the accused was to rob the deceased and earn quick money,” said Somnath Gharge, Raigad Superintendent of Police.

On December 3, the incident happened in Jite village on Neral-Kashele road. The deceased – Harish alias Harisingh Madhosingh Rajput – used to go home by train from Neral railway station. A resident of Thakurli in Kalyan, Rajput had this daily routine which was known to his client Karale. Karale, a resident of Karjat, was a regular client of the deceased and used to buy gold on credit from him and currently had ₹2 lakh credit with the deceased.

“We first looked into the call records of the deceased and saw that Karale had increased making calls after October 17 which was mainly to talk about his next purchase and the credit amount he had,” said Dayanand Gawade, a police inspector from LCB.

Karale had told Patel about Rajput and exaggerated by saying that they can get a lot of money while robbing him, he added. He then made a team and attacked the target on the road.

Since Rajput retaliated, the accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, stabbed him to death and made away with his bag and mobile phone.

On the day of the incident, when Rajput had not reached home past midnight, his wife approached the police and while they were looking for him, they found his bike on the highway roadside and then his body was found in the bushes with 12 stab marks.