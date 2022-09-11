Six-year-old boy drowns in immersion pond while playing
Ulhasnagar: A six-year-old boy drowned in a makeshift immersion pond on Saturday evening while playing, his body was discovered late at night in the pond in Ulhasnagar. According to police, the boy slipped into the waters while playing with his friends.
The deceased boy, identified as Rajveer Belekar was a resident of Bhaiyasaheb Ambedkar Society, Ulhasnagar. A year ago, the boy had lost his father. He lived with his mother and grandmother.
On Saturday afternoon, when his mother was sleeping, the boy went out with friends to play.
Later in the evening, when his mother started searching for him, she could not find him anywhere. To see her panic, residents of the area came to help.
A social worker Shivaji Ragade from the area said, “We came to know that the boy was missing and therefore, we took his photographs from his mother and circulated it across social media platforms to find his whereabouts. During the search at night, we thought to check Visarjan pond in the area after a boy of his age told us that he was seen going near Visarjan pond.”
Around 11.30pm, his body was found inside the artificial pond, created for Visarjan at the Boat Club area of Hira Ghat in Ulhasnagar.
Senior police inspector, M Kad, Ulhasnagar Central police station, said, “UMC disaster management team swimmers got into the water and found the boy’s body late in the night. We have filed an accidental death report in the matter and directed UMC officials to dispose of the ponds on a priority basis.”
Ragade said, “UMC officials should have made the pond empty immediately after the visarjan but they kept it open without any security which led to such a tragic incident. Strict action should be taken against the responsible person of UMC.”
An officer from UMC said, “We will set up an inquiry in the matter, but we have started closing the ponds on a priority basis.”
PMC reports 824 swine flu cases since Jan
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 824 cases of swine flu till September 10 this year. According to officials, the cases of swine flu are on the rise. So far, over 9,490 patients have been screened for the disease within the city limits. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said over 2,337 cases of swine flu and 33 deaths were reported in Pune district.
GRP busts begging racket, arrests woman for kidnapping toddler
Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman was arrested by the Borivali Government Railway Police on Saturday for allegedly running an inter-state begging racket. The police also took custody of the woman Anju Kisan Valmiki's minor daughters involved in the crime. Although the police officers are not clear about how many times the trio had visited the city, they said that the three have been playing a major role in supplying infants and toddlers with begging rackets.
CR terminates train before final destination, passengers irked
Mumbai Passengers on the Vellankanni (Tamil Nadu)-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express were irked when the railways announced that their train will be terminated at Thane station on Friday midnight, instead of LTT. The Vellankanni - LTT special train departed from Vellankanni at 2:35 pm on September 8 and was scheduled to arrive at LTT on September 9 at around 8:30pm. After almost 45 minutes of persistence by passengers, the train headed towards LTT.
Two flats in Worli sold for ₹151 crore
Mumbai: The city's luxury realty market is witnessing a new high, with the latest deal, registered last week, fetching the developer ₹151 crore for two flats in a luxury building in Worli. The deal took place in the ultra-luxury project Three Sixty West, which is home to several top business and Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor. According to documents made available by Indextap.com, the deals were registered on September 8.
Moose Wala murder: 6th shooter, two aides sent to seven-day police remand
A Mansa court on Sunday sent the sixth shooter, Deepak Mundi, and his two associates to seven-day police remand in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. Mundi, who was a part of the shooters' Haryana module that killed the singer, and his two associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker – were nabbed from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation of Punjab Police, Delhi Police and central agencies on Saturday.
