MUMBAI: To promote skill-based education, the state Skills Education department has proposed granting academic credits to students completing skill development programmes offered by Acharya Chanakya Kaushalya Vikas Kendra (ACKVK) centres. The proposal, submitted to the governor, aims to enhance students’ academic and employment opportunities. Skill dept submits proposal for academic credits to higher edu dept

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, minister for Skill Education, disclosed that he discussed this initiative during a meeting with the governor and vice-chancellors of state universities. “We have requested universities to award credits to students who successfully complete programmes at ACKVK centres, which operate in 1,000 colleges across the state,” Lodha stated. He added that around 16,000 students are currently enrolled in these training centres, and the government anticipates a substantial rise in enrolments in the coming months.

The ACKVK centres cater to individuals aged 15–45, providing training in areas such as modern agricultural practices, digital marketing, quality control, and several short-term courses. These centres were launched in September 2024 in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises the integration of vocational education into mainstream learning.

“The initiative aims to equip students with contemporary technological skills, fostering entrepreneurship and making them employable. Both state and central governments are committed to creating job creators rather than just job seekers,” Lodha explained.

Officials revealed that the proposal seeks to transform the current certification-based system by incorporating academic credits for skill courses, in line with NEP guidelines. “We have submitted this plan to the higher and technical education department. While students currently receive certificates, academic recognition through credits will further enhance their qualifications,” an official said. Sources also pointed out that the proposal suggests one credit for 15-hour of training and two credits for 30-hour training.

Lodha expressed optimism about the initiative, saying, “We are expecting a positive response from universities to finalise the process soon.”