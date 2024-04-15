Mumbai: A worker and a contractor died, while another worker sustained severe injuries after a slab collapsed on them in Bhayandar East on Sunday morning during house repair work. Slab collapse kills 2, injures 1 during unpermitted house renovation

The deceased were identified as contractor Hariram Chauha, 55, and worker Makhanlal Yadav, 26. Akash Yadav, who was severely injured, has been admitted to the hospital. According to the Navghar police, renovation work was underway at the residence of Vinay Kumar Tripathi, situated on the ground floor of the ‘Shri Nath Jyoti’ building in Bhayander East. Tripathi had entrusted Chauhan with the contract for conducting the repair work.

At around 10:30 am on Sunday, just as the work was about to begin, the slab of the wall, including a basin in the kitchen, collapsed suddenly. Chauhan, Makhanlal, and Akash were caught under the debris. Two other workers who were also present immediately alerted the Municipal Corporation and the Fire Department. Personnel from both departments arrived at the scene and rushed the three men to the municipal hospital. While Chauhan and Makhanlal were pronounced dead, Akash was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The Navghar police stated that the ongoing work was allegedly unauthorised since Tripathi had not obtained any necessary permits. Municipal officers from Mira-Bhayander said that they had previously halted the work due to complaints from building members, but the contractor resumed work, leading to the accident. The Navghar police have initiated an investigation and registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) to determine if negligence played a role.

Following the slab collapse incident, the municipal administration is in a state of concern, especially considering the building’s age and structure. The building, standing at five floors, is quite old. Consequently, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanjay Katkar has ordered a structural report to be prepared for the building.