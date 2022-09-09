Sleazy Instagram chat traps wife of customs officer in ₹12.58 extortion
Navi Mumbai: A man has been arrested for blackmailing the wife of a customs officer by threatening to share her private pictures online
Navi Mumbai: A man has been arrested for blackmailing the wife of a customs officer by threatening to share her private pictures online. It all started when the victim got a friend request from a ‘girl’ on Instagram in February 2021.
According to Kharghar police, the person who sent the complainant a friend request shared her nude pictures with the victim.
During chatting, the social media friend asked the victim to share her private pictures as well. Trusting the person, she did the same, however, her pictures were leaked to a 25-year-old blackmailer, Naveen Kashyap, who would extort ₹12.58 lakh from the woman for one year.
She first paid the man ₹2 lakh and as per the demand, she kept paying him by selling her jewellery.
According to the complaint registered, the accused had once come down to Kharghar as well and molested the woman.
“Fed up of the blackmailing and paying money, she registered a complaint in August and with the help of the mobile number of the accused, we traced him to Himachal Pradesh and arrested him,” said senior police inspector Sandeepan Shinde.
According to police, the accused is originally from Haryana and is a hotel management graduate and was working in a hotel in Himachal Pradesh. He had no previous records of crime.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
-
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
-
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
-
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
