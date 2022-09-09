Sleazy Instagram chat traps wife of customs officer in 12.58 extortion

Navi Mumbai: A man has been arrested for blackmailing the wife of a customs officer by threatening to share her private pictures online. It all started when the victim got a friend request from a ‘girl’ on Instagram in February 2021.

According to Kharghar police, the person who sent the complainant a friend request shared her nude pictures with the victim.

During chatting, the social media friend asked the victim to share her private pictures as well. Trusting the person, she did the same, however, her pictures were leaked to a 25-year-old blackmailer, Naveen Kashyap, who would extort ₹12.58 lakh from the woman for one year.

She first paid the man ₹2 lakh and as per the demand, she kept paying him by selling her jewellery.

According to the complaint registered, the accused had once come down to Kharghar as well and molested the woman.

“Fed up of the blackmailing and paying money, she registered a complaint in August and with the help of the mobile number of the accused, we traced him to Himachal Pradesh and arrested him,” said senior police inspector Sandeepan Shinde.

According to police, the accused is originally from Haryana and is a hotel management graduate and was working in a hotel in Himachal Pradesh. He had no previous records of crime.