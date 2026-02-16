Slums to stage: how NCPA is helping poor kids become classical dance performers

MUMBAI: If someone had told 12-year-old Manas Ahire, a slum boy from Filterpada, Powai, that he would one day be a classical dance teacher, he would have probably dismissed it out of hand. Dance was something he loved, but like many children from underprivileged families, he did not have the money and exposure or a proper platform to learn. iMumbai, India - February 14, 2026: Students of Rajawadi BMC school doing rehearsal for performance in NCPA in the last week of Februaryin Mumbai, India, on Saturday, February 14, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The impossible began to gradually become a reality in 2018, the year when a programme called Nrityaparichay, under the aegis of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), opened at his school, Green Lawns English High School in Powai. Manas began learning Manipuri dance under Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Guru Latasana Devi. The training was free. It was serious. It was structured. For the first time, dance was not just a hobby but a discipline.

After he completed his three-year diploma, Manas was selected as an assistant teacher under the same programme. His salary not only supports his engineering studies but has, by his own admission, transformed his personality. “It built up my confidence and sense of responsibility,” said the 19-year-old.

A CSR initiative of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), the programme opens up the world of classical dance to underprivileged children, and immerses them in the rich cultural heritage, traditions and customs that define each classical dance form. Like Manas, many have benefited from the Nrityaparichay programme.

Nerul resident Siddhi Mhatre, 18, is one such. Beginning her dance journey in 2019, she trained in Odissi at Dnyandeep Seva Mandal, Nerul, under Guru Sarmishta Chattopadhyay. Today, she too is an assistant teacher, and this month will perform at the Khajuraho Festival at NCPA as part of the annual Nrityaparichay showcase along with 700-plus students from 18 BMC-run and aided schools across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The programme, which completes 10 years, has already benefited over 1,000 students from the economically weaker sections.

Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, head of the dance department at NCPA, says the idea of Nrityaparichay was born from the belief that art should be accessible to all. “Dance is one of the most unstructured fields,” she said. “Children may have talent but without support, they drop out.”

Dasgupta said that under the programme, students from Classes 6 and 7 were selected based on interest and ability. “They receive three years of structured training in one classical dance form,” she said. “After completing the course, they earn a diploma that gives them an additional 10 marks in their Class 10 board exams. For many families, those 10 marks can make a big difference in future opportunities.”

Bandu Mali, supervisor of Dharmaveer Sambhaji Vidyalaya in Vikhroli, revealed that the extra marks went a long way in convincing parents to let their children join the Nrityaparichay programme. “It was initially difficult to convince them but once they understood that students would get extra marks in their boards, support increased,” he said. “Students were always eager. They just needed proper guidance.”

The programme began in 2014 in a small way, with classes conducted in just one school. Slowly, the initiative grew, and today, Nrityaparichay is run in schools across Bandra, Sion, Nerul, Malad, Powai, Dahisar, Goregaon, Chembur and other areas.

In the first year, students learn basic steps and perform folk dances to build confidence. As they grow, they perform classical pieces. Every year, all the participating schools come to NCPA to perform on a professional stage. Buses are arranged not only for students but also for their parents, many of whom are daily wage earners. Jennifer Gomes, principal of Dr Datta Samant Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Kanjurmarg, recalled how proud parents felt on seeing their children perform on a big stage.

“Nrityaparichay is not only about learning dance,” said Dasgupta. “It opens doors for our students. They get the chance to perform on a professional stage at NCPA, interact with senior gurus, attend lecture demonstrations and even become assistant teachers later. For many of them, this is the first time that they believe their talent can lead to real opportunities.”

Ratnakar Tandel, principal of Dnyandeep Seva Mandal, called the programme a “magic wand” in his students’ lives. “The NCPA platform has become a game-changer,” he said.

Beyond performance, Nrityaparichay has also created leadership opportunities. “We are not just teaching steps,” said Dasgupta. “We are building an ecosystem where today’s student can become tomorrow’s teacher. Several former students are now assistant teachers, and some have been selected for prestigious festivals. In the next 10 to 20 years, schools should have their own trained dance teachers from among former students. This is how the programme is slowly building a sustainable system.”

Nrityagurukul, an opportunity for professionals

Along with Nrityaparichay, NCPA also runs Nrityagurukul, an advanced mentorship programme.

Currently in its second year, Nrityagurukul supports 24 selected students under eight gurus from outside Mumbai. Each guru trains a small group, focusing not only on technique but also on artistic maturity. Students are chosen based on talent, dedication and commitment, and preference is given to those from middle-class and lower-middle-class backgrounds.

For children who once had no stage, no money and no exposure, the NCPA stage is more than just a performance space. It is a symbol of dignity, confidence and immense possibility.

(The first batch of Nrityagurukul students will present their performances starting today until February 19)