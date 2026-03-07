MUMBAI: The Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Women’s University has cancelled the 16th Neera Desai Memorial Lecture, which was scheduled to be held on March 14 and was to feature noted historian and feminist scholar Uma Chakravarti as the keynote speaker. SNDT Women’s University cancels lecture by historian

Chakravarti, a prominent historian and women’s rights activist, is widely recognised for her work on gender, caste and social history in India. Over the years, she has authored several books and research papers examining women’s movements and issues of social justice.

The lecture, organised by the university’s Women’s Studies Department, was to focus on the theme “A Feminist Looks Back: Four Decades of Long March.” The programme also included the premiere screening of the documentary Voh Subah Hami Se Aayegi, produced by Movement People.

University officials confirmed that the event was called off just days before the scheduled date. When contacted, professor Pratul Sathe said the lecture had been cancelled due to “technical reasons.”

Chakravarti also confirmed that the organisers had informed her about the cancellation but did not provide a detailed explanation. “I was told the event would not take place, but no specific reason was shared with me,” she said.

Meanwhile, some posts circulating on social media have suggested that the cancellation may be linked to Chakravarti’s views on caste discrimination. The university has not issued any statement addressing these claims.