SNGP director flags challenges in removing encroachments

MUMBAI: The director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in his recent affidavit to the Bombay High Court, said 10 places -- in Uttan, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambernath, Shahpur, and Murban -- were inspected on June 6 by concerned authorities, including the forest department and housing board officials, to relocate illegal encroachers at Sanjay Gandhi National Park and were found to be unsuitable. Mumbai, India. June 05, 2025: Top view of Sanjay Gandhi National Parl and Borivali area of Mumbai Suburban. Mumbai, India. June 05, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

This is in response to the court’s January orders in a contempt petition filed in 2023 by the Conservation Action Trust and its executive trustee, Debi Goenka, in the Bombay High Court, alleging non-compliance to its 2003 judgment directing removal of encroachments, rehabilitation of eligible encroachers, and construction of a boundary around the park.

The affidavit states that the inspected sites either lacked electricity, water supply, sewage and drainage facilities or fell under no development zones (NDZ) and Green Zones. Additionally, in May 2025, they were to identify eligible families for rehabilitation. However, due to non-cooperation by encroachers over unwarranted apprehensions, this could not take place. The survey period was then extended till the end of July 2025.

Another affidavit submitted on March 5, set a May 31 deadline to demolish commercial-use encroachment on the forest land. These were located among residential-use encroachment areas in tightly-packed hutment colonies, making it difficult to access for demolition. The July 11 affidavit states that these demolitions were initially planned for May 5 and 6. However, they were postponed because of the non-availability of police bandobast and then due to opposition from 2,000 to 2,500 people led by local political leaders. On May 26, a former corporator of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) allegedly gathered a hostile crowd and obstructed the demolition squad. “There was a very real possibility of violence breaking out against the Forest Department officials and staff along with the police personnel; the demolition program was abandoned,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit also highlighted that the state issued 18 Government Resolutions and granted an administrative sanction of ₹221 crore for constructing boundary walls around the SGNP Division. Out of this, the forest department received ₹74.28 crore in the FY 2024-2025 and paid it over to the Public Works Department on March 31. On July 10, the executive engineer from PWD sent a letter to the SGNP administration stating that tenders for 17 works of boundary-wall construction. The technical and financial bids received for another 10 tenders were under scrutiny.