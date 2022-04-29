SoBo international school principal latest victim of sextortion
Mumbai: A 52-year-old Canadian national, working as the principal of a Fort-based international school, is the latest victim of a sextortion racket, wherein cyber fraudsters clandestinely record intimate videos of the targeted person and then blackmail them by threatening to make the clips public.
The west region cyber police station has registered an offence based on the principal’s complaint and started the probe.
Cyber police sources said that the complainant was befriended by a woman, identified as Pallaya Gavilyn, on Facebook a few weeks ago. Soon after this, the two started chatting over Facebook messenger and also shared their WhatsApp mobile numbers.
“After days of exchanging chats, one day, the woman insisted on an intimate video call with the principal. He agreed and had an intimate video conversation with the lady,” said a police officer. A day later, the principal received an email on his official email address claiming that a sender had broken into his computer and had copied all his private information, contents on his mobile device, his browsing history, etc., and demanded money in Bitcoins by threatening to share his private stuff on social media.
The private content also included the recording of the principal’s intimate video call with his Facebook friend, clandestinely recorded by the woman, a police officer said.
The principal then discovered that Gavilyn was a member of a cyber fraud group and her group member had used the personal details that he shared with her during the chatting to attack his computer, said the police officer.
The complainant paid some money to the fraudsters, but the cyber police did not reveal the quantum of the money extorted from him. Cyber police have the mandate of probing cases involving amounts of ₹10 lakh or more.
The west region cyber police officials have written to the email service provider and Facebook seeking details of accounts used in the commission of the crime.
Radius Group MD Sanjay Chhabria held by CBI in Yes Bank scam
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a private developer Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group in connection with Yes Bank and DHFL (Dewan Housing Financial Limited) scam. The CBI source confirmed the arrest. The CBI has been probing Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL for allegedly causing loss to the bank. As per the agency Kapoor had received kickbacks of ₹650 crore in lieu of investments worth ₹3,700 crore by the bank in DHFL.
State reserves seats for docs with 3 yrs service in govt hospitals
Mumbai: Putting an end to months of speculation, the state government on Wednesday announced that in-service medical officers will now have 25% reservation in state quota seats in postgraduate medical admissions. In-service doctors are those who have completed 3 years of service in government hospitals. The announcement was made on Wednesday by state health minister Rajesh Tope via Twitter.
Cops deny force for demolition drives in South Delhi
South Delhi Municipal Corporation's plans to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar and Jasola areas could not materialise on Thursday with the Delhi Police expressing its inability to provide sufficient force to assist the demolition exercise, officials aware of the matter said. SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said the drive was planned in Sarita Vihar pocket C, D,E, K-N, Jasola village, Jasola Metro station and surrounding areas.
Chandigarh Housing Board’s demolition drive in Sector 41 continues amid opposition
Chandigarh Housing Board's anti-encroachment drive continued for the second day on Thursday, with the enforcement wing demolishing illegal constructions in Sector 41. Police force was also deployed on the spot along with the team in the wake of strong opposition from the residents during Wednesday's drive. Residents, meanwhile, accused the board of coercion. On Thursday, additional constructions were removed mainly from two houses where residents had made additional changes in the backyard.
Mumbai boils amid heatwave in other parts of state
Mumbai: Amid the ongoing heatwave across Maharashtra's interior districts, temperatures in Mumbai too have been consistently high over the past 10 days.
