MUMBAI: The Malad police on Wednesday registered an FIR against two sons of an elderly couple for allegedly assaulting and kicking them out of their house for not transferring the ownership of their flat in their names. The police said one of the sons is visually impaired. Sons booked for assaulting, kicking elderly parents out of house over property dispute

According to the police, the couple own a flat at Malad West where they had been living for the past 20 years along with their two sons. The couple also have two daughters who are married and currently taking care of them.

The senior citizens said that their older son and daughter-in-law moved out of their house in 2015 as they had refused to transfer the ownership of the flat to them. They told their son that after they passed away the property would be equally distributed among their sons.

The older son claimed that he was the rightful heir to the property as his younger brother was unmarried and visually impaired. The father, who was a former BMC employee, survives from the pension he receives.

According to the couple’s complaint, their older son and daughter-in-law would threaten them and refuse to look after them. Even after moving out of the house, the two would continue to visit the couple and fight with them over property rights. Lately, their younger son had also been demanding ownership of the property and was harassing them.

On June 3, both their sons manhandled them and pushed them out of the flat, even as their daughters tried to broker peace. Later, one of their daughters gave shelter to the elderly couple at her residence.

The couple eventually decided to approach the police recently and an FIR was registered on Tuesday. “We have registered the case and are verifying the complaint. We are also determining the value of the flat and recording statements of their daughters and neighbours,” said a police officer from Malad police station.