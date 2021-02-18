South African national arrested with 3kg heroin worth ₹9 crore at Mumbai airport
The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a foreign national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday and allegedly recovered 3kg of heroin worth ₹9 crore in the illicit market.
NCB zonal director Samir Wankhede said the arrested accused, identified as Khanyisile Promise Khalishwayo, is a South African national who had come to Mumbai from Johannesburg.
NCB officers had received prior information about the woman and had laid a trap at the airport. They intercepted her at CSMIA, once her flight landed.
Khalishwayo was carrying a grey trolley bag in which she had concealed two packets containing the contraband material. One more packet was found in her handbag, said NCB officer. The total weight of the three packets containing the heroin was 2.960kg. NCB allegedly also recovered 10,000 South African Rand ( ₹49,819) from her possession.
The woman has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. She is being interrogated to find out who she was supposed to deliver the drugs to.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 5,000 Covid cases after 76 days, strict measures imposed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 128% turnout, the highest so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic ait traffic sees month-on-month increase since October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Some colleges start practical classes, others unsure as Covid-19 cases rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some Mumbai schools call students sans nod from civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra gets Bombay HC relief over cooperative society poll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diesel costs ₹87 for a litre, petrol at ₹96.32 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African national arrested with 3kg heroin worth ₹9 crore at Mumbai airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor infra poses a speed bump as Mumbai aims to become bicycle capital of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghatkopar man booked for murder of neighbour, assault of another
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dug-up roads not an excuse to park illegally: Mumbai sessions court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-bike services now available outside Mumbai’s Kurla railway station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buildings to be sealed, marshals in trains: BMC's new Covid-19 norms for Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; highest daily rise in 75 days
- As per the daily bulletin released by the state health department, Maharashtra recorded 5,427 new infections on Thursday, which took its tally to 2.08 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis slams Maha govt for allowing gatherings by MVA allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox