South African national arrested with 3kg heroin worth 9 crore at Mumbai airport

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a foreign national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday and allegedly recovered 3kg of heroin worth ₹9 crore in the illicit market.

NCB zonal director Samir Wankhede said the arrested accused, identified as Khanyisile Promise Khalishwayo, is a South African national who had come to Mumbai from Johannesburg.

NCB officers had received prior information about the woman and had laid a trap at the airport. They intercepted her at CSMIA, once her flight landed.

Khalishwayo was carrying a grey trolley bag in which she had concealed two packets containing the contraband material. One more packet was found in her handbag, said NCB officer. The total weight of the three packets containing the heroin was 2.960kg. NCB allegedly also recovered 10,000 South African Rand ( ₹49,819) from her possession.

The woman has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. She is being interrogated to find out who she was supposed to deliver the drugs to.