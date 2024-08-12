 SP legislator urges state Waqf board to conduct public hearings | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SP legislator urges state Waqf board to conduct public hearings

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 12, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Mumbai: SP MLA Rais Shaikh urges Maharashtra State Board of WAQF to conduct public hearings on Waqf properties, opposing closed-door sessions.

Mumbai: Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party legislator from Bhiwandi East, has opposed the closed-door hearings of Waqf institutions conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of WAQF (MSBW), urging them to conduct the hearings publicly.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh
Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh

In his letter to the Chairman of MSBW, Sameer Kazi, the SP MLA has said that there are 27,000 Waqf properties in the state and nearly 11,000 properties have been legalised. As per the Supreme Court verdict in 2022, the MSWB must conduct hearings related to the Waqf properties within six months.

At present, the board chairman is doing hearings for 184 institutions which are being held inside his chamber. “Waqf properties belong to the Muslim community and the community has a right to know about them. Therefore, public hearings should be held rather than holding them in the chairman’s chamber,’ Shaikh said.

The union government passed the Waqf Act in 1995, empowering the state Waqf Boards to declare Waqf properties. The Waqf Board, established in 2002 in the state, declared 11,000 Waqf properties till 2004. While upholding the Waqf Board’s decision about the 11,000 properties, the Apex court has also asked the MSBW to hear the respondents to determine if their properties are Waqf properties. As a result, the hearings for 184 waqf institutions are being conducted by the chairman of the board.

The Board owns 1 lakh acres of land in the state and around 70% of the land has been encroached.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / SP legislator urges state Waqf board to conduct public hearings
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On