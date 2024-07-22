 SP MLA writes to minority panel on Vishalgad violence | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
SP MLA writes to minority panel on Vishalgad violence

ByYogesh Naik
Jul 22, 2024 06:48 AM IST

In his letter to the Commission, Shaikh said that a conspiracy was orchestrated by extremist right-wing groups to foment violence under the garb of an anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad although the matter pertaining to encroachments was sub-judice

Mumbai: Days after violence erupted near the Vishalgad fort in Kolhapur district, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh wrote to the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) saying it should seek a status report on the incident from the state government and ensure strict action against the perpetrators while providing adequate relief to those affected.

HT Image
HT Image

In his letter to the Commission, Shaikh said that a conspiracy was orchestrated by extremist right-wing groups to foment violence under the garb of an anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad although the matter pertaining to encroachments was sub-judice.

He alleged that on July 14, members of right-wing groups from Satara, Sangli, and Pune districts travelled to the area and launched an assault targeting Muslimwadi near the fort, in plain view of district police.

Shaikh said the minority community had lost confidence in both the police and the government and urged the commission to ask for a report from the state government.

News / Cities / Mumbai / SP MLA writes to minority panel on Vishalgad violence
