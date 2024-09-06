Spate of suicide on Atal Setu: MMRDA considering placing safety nets along the bridge

Navi Mumbai: Two days after a 35-year-old Pune techie died by suicide by jumping off the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), taking the number of such incidents to three on the bridge since it opened nine months ago, the Navi Mumbai police have requested the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to consider installing safety nets along the bridge to prevent suicides. HT Image

The authorities have expressed concerns regarding the recent spate of suicides on the 21.8 km long Atal Setu, longest sea bridge of the country.

The bridge was officially opened to the public on January 13 after being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier. Since then the officials said at least three people died by suicide by jumping off the bridge.

According to officials, the first suicide on the bridge was reported on March 18, this year when a Parel-based doctor ended her life by jumping off the bridge suffering from depression. The second suicide happened in the month of July when an engineer from Dombivali climbed the barricades to end his life due to debts.

In the same way, on Tuesday, the banker from Pimpri in Pune ended his life after visiting his in-laws in Chembur. On August 17, a 56-year-old woman from Mulund who tried to jump off Atal Setu was saved by the driver of the taxi she had hired. These incidents were discussed during the meetings and have compelled the police officials to seek from MMRDA, which constructed the bridge, to take safety precautions.

“It is indeed worrying that the suicides are bringing disrepute to this mega project. Videos and news reports pertaining to anything happening on the bridge evoke attention even internationally therefore it has become necessary to identify to make the stretch as secure as possible,” said a senior police official.

The suggestion for placing barricades and safety nets was one of the safety points proposed by the police to the MMRDA. “In addition to having safety nets, we have also sought for construction of a shelter at the maintenance bay so that police personnel can be stationed and will be in a position to reach the spot more quickly and aid in the rescue operation,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Tirupati Kakade.

Concerned that the multi crore project is fast turning into suicide spot has got both the Navi Mumbai police and MMRDA to brainstorm and find corrective measures. “There are multiple points being considered and having safety nets is one of them. Talks are underway with police to identify other aspects which can be included to prevent such incidents ,” said a senior official from MMRDA.

Additionally, MMRDA is also stated to be considering deploying more patrolling units. “We already have a rescue team, equipped with boats and CCTV in place. But strengthening of the patrolling unit is also being seriously considered,” said the official.