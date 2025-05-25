MUMBAI: Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar will consult leaders from all political parties in the state on the formation of the ethics committee of the state legislature after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he wanted the ethics committee to probe the Dhule cash case. Speaker Narwekar to form multi-party ethics committee in legislature

“I will speak to leaders from all state parties and ensure that the committee is formed at the earliest,” Narwekar told HT.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in Dhule headed by Anil Gote (an MLA with the BJP till 2019) found ₹1.8 crore cash in a government guest house room on Wednesday. The leaders alleged that the money was collected by contractors who had undertaken government projects to bribe members of the legislature’s estimates committee, the chairman of which is Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar. The room was booked in the name of Kishor Patil, who is Khotkar’s personal assistant. The case has snowballed into a political controversy with the police questioning Patil on his role in the matter.

CM Fadnavis said that he would request the speaker of the legislative assembly to conduct a probe through the ethics committee of the state legislature. The committee will comprise MLAs from different political parties.