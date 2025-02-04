Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order ratifying a policy announced in March last year that makes speaking in Marathi mandatory for all employees in government offices. The order also enables people to file complaints against government officers who don’t speak in Marathi. Speaking in Marathi mandatory for all employees in Maharashtra government offices

“According to the Marathi language policy, the official language of communication in government offices will now be Marathi,” stated the order. “It will be compulsory for all the officers and employees working in government, semi-government, government corporation, and local body offices to speak in Marathi. If any employee does not speak in Marathi, one can file a complaint against that employee with the head of the department. If the head of the department does not take disciplinary action, one can file an appeal with the Marathi language committee of the state legislature.”

Applications, signboards, and advertisements given by state government departments will also only be in Marathi, according to the policy. The new guidelines are in accordance with a central government policy that makes it mandatory for all government establishments, including banks, to have a three-language policy—English, Hindi and the concerned regional language.