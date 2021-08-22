Special Covid vaccination drive for women in Thane

To encourage women participation in the vaccination drive, civil hospital officials and Thane zilla parishad have organised a special vaccination drive on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

The Thane Civil Hospital started its special vaccination drive on Sunday from 11am till 4 pm. Around 550 women, all above the age of 18 were inoculated. A hospital official said, “Our civil surgeon had this idea for a long time to arrange a special vaccination drive for women, but it was delayed. Hence, we decided to hold the camp on Rakshabandhan. We have got a good response. All these women have got jab of Covaxin.”

Meanwhile, zilla parishad, Thane, will organise the special drive for women on Monday (today). District medical officer, Manish Reghe said, “After observing lack of participation from women in the district, we decided to hold a special drive for them. Women are 45% behind men in getting vaccinated. We didn’t want to hold the drive on Sunday as most women would be busy with the festivities.”