Special drive: 40,320 motorists penalised in a day for traffic rule violations
Mumbai: The city traffic police on Friday conducted a special drive and penalised over 40,000 motorists for violating traffic rules. On the orders of Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, the traffic police department, along with the additional manpower provided by the reserved police force, carried out the drive in all five regions of the city.
As per the information shared by the traffic wing of the city police on Saturday, the police took action against 40,320 people during the special drive.
The action was taken against those who were found without helmets, vehicles parked illegally, unnecessary honking, silencer modification, over-speeding, rash driving by food delivery service boys, parking outside railway stations and violations of other traffic rules.
“Around 10,338 two-wheeler riders have been penalised alone for riding without helmets,” Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police, Traffic Headquarters, said in a statement.
In all 9,847 motorists were penalised for no parking, 4,794 for parking outside railway stations, 3,310 for honking, 329 food delivery boys, 98 motorists were fined for over-speeding, action taken against 50 motorists for modifying the silencer and 10,957 were penalized for various other traffic rules related violations, the police said.
A total of 1,842 police personnel were deployed on the road throughout the day across the city at check posts during the special drive.
“We appeal to the citizens to abide by traffic rules and cooperate with the police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city for their own safety and the safety of others,” Roushan added.
