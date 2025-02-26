Menu Explore
Speeding biker dies after crashing into divider

ByMegha Sood
Feb 26, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Police said he was not driving under influence when he lost control of the bike at the time of accident

MUMBAI: A speeding biker died after he crashed his two-wheeler into a road divider in Juhu on Monday.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The deceased, Pratik Pawar, 31, was a swimming instructor who resided in Khar. He was travelling from Andheri to Bandra when the accident took place. An eyewitness, Ubedur Rahman Afzal Sheikh, a 49-year-old school bus driver, saw the speeding vehicle. Around 9.15am, the bike crashed into the divider, injuring Pawar’s head as he fell on the road. Sheikh immediately rushed to help Pawar and called 100 on his phone to alert the police.

Passersby had taken the biker to Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead, said a police officer from Juhu police station. He also said Pawar was not inebriated when he lost control of the bike.

