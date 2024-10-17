MUMBAI: A 29-year-old delivery agent was killed after his bike was hit by a speeding car in Oshiwara in the early hours of Tuesday. Speeding car kills delivery agent in Oshiwara

According to the Oshiwara police, the deceased, Umashankar Shukla, a resident of Lokhandwala Back Road, was on his way to the New Link Road connecting Jogeshwari and Goregaon to dispatch a delivery at 1.15am on Tuesday. Around the same time, Saurabh Solanki, a real estate agent returning to his home in Goregaon, was driving the speeding car that hit Shukla from behind causing the latter to fall from the bike.

Imran Haroon Mali, an auto driver and eye witness, was having his dinner near Lotus Petrol pump when the incident took place. Malik told Manoj Sanap, a constable from Oshiwara police station, that after hitting the bike, the driver got out of his car and hailed an auto to take the injured biker to a hospital. The auto they were in went towards Vile Parle. The nearest hospital in that direction was Cooper hospital. “We were on patrolling duty when we saw a crowd at Lotus Petrol pump. On asking, Malik told us what he had seen after which we went to the Cooper Hospital,” said Sanap.

Police officials said the doctors at the hospital declared Shukla dead after examination.

On Wednesday the police registered a case against Solanki and arrested him. “We have booked Solanki for rash and negligent act resulting in the biker’s death under section 281 (rash driving) and 101(1) (causing death by negligent or rash act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” said a police officer from Oshiwara police station.

Shukhla’s family, who live in Madhya Pradesh, are on their way to Mumbai, said police.