Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after a speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler near Moraj Circle on Palm Beach Road early on Thursday. The pillion rider suffered injuries to his arms and legs and is undergoing treatment, the police said. Speeding car rams into bike on Palm Beach Road, rider killed

According to the police, Kewal Sandeep Mhatre, a resident of Sarasoli village, was riding the two-wheeler with his friend Vignesh Salunkhe, 25, around 12.30 am when the driver of the car, allegedly being driven at a high speed, rammed into Mhatre’s two-wheeler.

Mhatre and Salunkhe suffered severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Mhatre was declared dead. Salunkhe, who suffered injuries to his arms and legs, is undergoing treatment.

“The accused, identified as Ankur Anilkumar Darga, 45, a resident of Koparkhairane, was driving at high speed when he lost control and crashed into the victims’ vehicle,” said Senior Police Inspector Devdas Kathale.

Based on Salunkhe’s complaint, the police registered a case against Darga under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125A and 125B (negligent acts endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 (reckless driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. A notice of appearance has been issued to the accused, the police said.