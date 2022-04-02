Sports coach gets 5-year jail term for sexually abusing two minor boys

Mumbai: A special POCSO court on Friday convicted a 52-year-old sports coach for sexually abusing two minor boys in October 2016. The convict was sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment. This was the second case against the accused where he has been held guilty of sexually abusing minor boys.

Prasannan Pulika, a resident of Chembur, was engaged in coaching children for various sports activities and organising marathons in Gandhi Maidan at Chembur. In 2019, Pulika was convicted by the special POCSO court for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy on December 24, 2014. On August 13, 2019, he was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for six years.

In the present case, the prosecution claimed that the athlete had organized a marathon for children on October 4, 2016. The victim along with his other friend decided to enrol for it. However, on the day when the two went to the venue, they were told that the marathon was cancelled.

The witnesses in their deposition claimed that on October 24, 2016, the accused called the victim’s mother asking them to send her children to the ground to receive medals and certificates.

The victims claimed that when they went there, the accused took them to his house where he sexually abused them under the pretext of showing magic tricks. The boys claimed that the accused threatened to kill them if they revealed the incident to anyone.

One of the victims, upon inquiry by his mother, narrated the incident to her. Subsequently, the parents informed the other victim’s family. The parents of the victim later approached the police and Tilak Nagar Police station registered a case on October 25, 2016.

The prosecution examined eight witnesses, including victims and their parents, as key witnesses to prove the allegations against the accused. The prosecution also pointed out his previous conviction to prove his antecedents.

The defence lawyer contended that the victims had not participated in the marathon but they wanted a medal, certificate and t-shirt. Therefore, a false case was filed against him.

The court rejected the defence argument and observed that both the victims were consistently stated about the act of touching their private parts by the accused and forcing one of them to do so with him. Further, the court observed that the burden was on the accused to prove beyond all reasonable doubt his intention behind touching the private parts of the victims.

The accused failed to rebut the presumption. Therefore, it can be held that the said act was committed by the accused for no other reason but only with sexual intent, the court held.

