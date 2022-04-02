Sports coach gets 5-year jail term for sexually abusing two minor boys
Mumbai: A special POCSO court on Friday convicted a 52-year-old sports coach for sexually abusing two minor boys in October 2016. The convict was sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment. This was the second case against the accused where he has been held guilty of sexually abusing minor boys.
Prasannan Pulika, a resident of Chembur, was engaged in coaching children for various sports activities and organising marathons in Gandhi Maidan at Chembur. In 2019, Pulika was convicted by the special POCSO court for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy on December 24, 2014. On August 13, 2019, he was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for six years.
In the present case, the prosecution claimed that the athlete had organized a marathon for children on October 4, 2016. The victim along with his other friend decided to enrol for it. However, on the day when the two went to the venue, they were told that the marathon was cancelled.
The witnesses in their deposition claimed that on October 24, 2016, the accused called the victim’s mother asking them to send her children to the ground to receive medals and certificates.
The victims claimed that when they went there, the accused took them to his house where he sexually abused them under the pretext of showing magic tricks. The boys claimed that the accused threatened to kill them if they revealed the incident to anyone.
One of the victims, upon inquiry by his mother, narrated the incident to her. Subsequently, the parents informed the other victim’s family. The parents of the victim later approached the police and Tilak Nagar Police station registered a case on October 25, 2016.
The prosecution examined eight witnesses, including victims and their parents, as key witnesses to prove the allegations against the accused. The prosecution also pointed out his previous conviction to prove his antecedents.
The defence lawyer contended that the victims had not participated in the marathon but they wanted a medal, certificate and t-shirt. Therefore, a false case was filed against him.
The court rejected the defence argument and observed that both the victims were consistently stated about the act of touching their private parts by the accused and forcing one of them to do so with him. Further, the court observed that the burden was on the accused to prove beyond all reasonable doubt his intention behind touching the private parts of the victims.
The accused failed to rebut the presumption. Therefore, it can be held that the said act was committed by the accused for no other reason but only with sexual intent, the court held.
-
MCOCA charges dropped against Chhota Rajan in 1999 murder case
Mumbai: Twenty three years after the murder of an alleged member of the Dawood gang, Anil Sharma, the special court has held that the key accused gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan cannot be prosecuted under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for want of prosecution sanction. The special MCOCA court has dropped stringent charges against the Rajan gang and transferred the case to the regular court for trial.
-
Uttar Pradesh successful in eradicating encephalitis: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has been successful in “eradicating” encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the launch of a campaign aimed at controlling communicable diseases in Siddharthnagar. Yogi Adityanath said encephalitis used to be a “curse” for eastern Uttar Pradesh. “We have been successful in eradicating it (encephalitis) completely. Our forefathers used to say that prevention is more important than cure,” Yogi Adityanath added.
-
Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner quits, likely to join AAP
The Karnataka government has accepted Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhaskar Rao's resignation on Friday. Bhaskar Rao had handed in a voluntary retirement notice based on personal grounds to also the Karnataka Chief Secretary, IAS officer P Ravi Kumar, in September last year. The Indian Express reported that Rao is likely to join politics next, and contest from the Bangalore South region in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.
-
Unlicensed factory: Former UP minister, 13 others booked; huge quantity of raw meat recovered
The Meerut police have registered a case against 14 persons, including former UP minister and BSP leader Yakoob Qureshi, his wife and two sons, after recovery of a huge quantity of raw meat and other material from Qureshi's meat factory in Kharkhauda area here on Friday. Qureshi's meat factory Al Faheem Meatex is situated on Hapur Road and its exports frozen meat to many middle-east countries.
-
Most Ayodhya projects to be completed by December 2023 with Ram temple
The Ayodhya administration will soon send to the state government a list of projects that are yet to be executed and detailed project reports (DPRs) of those projects that are in the pipeline to make sure that majority of them are completed by December 2023 when the Ram temple will be opened for devotees. On its part, the centre has also expedited the Ayodhya international airport project that will be constructed in three phases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics