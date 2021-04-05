SSC, HSC exams: Parents anxious about sending students to exam centre

As the number of Covid-19 cases in the city and the state are at an all-time high, parents of Class 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC) students are anxious about the board’s decision to hold the exams offline as children would have to go to the exam centre.

While the HSC exams will be held from April 23 to May 21, SSC exams will be conducted from April 29 to May 20.

Over the past few days, there have been several protests by angry students, demanding that the exams be conducted online.

Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide Parents Association, which has been supporting online exams, said that the government should rethink on its decision. “Physical exams are not going to be feasible at a time when the cases in the state are so high. Parents would not want to risk the health of their children in any case. The government should come up with a solution to address the issue,” said Sahai.

Parents said that they are worried about their children being the carriers of the virus at homes. “We have senior citizens in the house, and while children have good immunity, we are worried for the other members of the family who are equally at risk when kids go out,” said Aashika Mhatre, whose son is a Class 12 science student.

Some parents said they would not mind skipping the exams. “Exams are not more important than our children’s lives. We will not send them for exams if the cases continue to rise,” said a parent.

Officials from the education department have maintained that exams will be held offline. “Considering the geography of the state, online exams are not feasible for all. Besides, considering the sheer volume of students, it is not an option,” said an official from the department.