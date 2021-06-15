SSR case: CBI should come clear on its probe outcome, says Congress

A year after the much-talked-about investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Congress has raised questions over the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) probe and demanded that the central agency come clear on its outcome.

Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant on Monday said that 310 days after it took over the investigation, the central agency has not been able to throw light on outcome of the case.

“When is the CBI going to make its probe report public in Rajput’s death case? The AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Science) had, around 210 days ago, clarified that it was a case of suicide and there was no poisoning involved. Is there any pressure from the political bosses on CBI to not reveal the outcome of the case,” he said.

Sawant also alleged that Rajput’s death case was used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and gain political ground during the Bihar Assembly polls.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also did not take the investigation of the drug racket related to the death to logical end, he said.

BJP leader Ram Kadam said that the central agency could not prove anything because the evidence was hushed up by the state police.

“Before CBI took over the investigation, the state government destroyed key proofs in the room where the actor died by suicide. Maharashtra Police neither registered the complaint of Sushant’s father nor did it allow Patna Police to investigate in the state. For strange reasons, the state police stood by [actor] Rhea Chakraborty [against whom his family has lodged abetment to suicide case] and did not even investigate the [alleged] drug deals related to the case despite having clear proofs on WhatsApp chats. It was NCB which interrogated 35 people and arrested 20 of them,” he said.

Chakraborty’s lawyer had earlier denied all allegations against his client.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also questioned why former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has not been summoned by the (National Investigation Agency) NIA in the Antilia explosives scare case.

“It has been established now that the main accused in the Antilia case, former police officer Sachin Vaze, was directly reporting to Singh. The officers involved in the case were from Singh’s office. By not summoning Singh for investigation, the Centre is safeguarding the mastermind of the entire case,” Sawant said, adding that the central agencies have probed the allegations levelled by Singh without any proof, but the cases in which evidence are against him are not being investigated.

Singh did not answer HT’s calls or messages seeking his response on Congress’ allegations.