Staff will suffer, feel restaurateurs; customers happy
On Monday, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) prohibited eateries from automatically or by default levying service charges on food bills. It also allowed customers to file complaints in the event of a violation, requesting the concerned establishment to remove it from the bill amount. This decision has left restaurateurs feeling anxious as they think this isn’t in the best interests of their staff.
Vik Katwani, founder, Earth Cafe Mumbai, says, “With this new rule, it feels like the F&B industry has been ignored and side-tracked, especially considering that we were one of the main industries that were affected during the pandemic. Due to Covid-19, we had to include a lot of new services like sanitising, extra housekeeping, better quality of packaging, etc., which were covered under service charges.” He further adds, “It will also affect our staff’s livelihood as they are mostly dependent on this. However, we have trust in our customers that they will appreciate our service and support us going forward.”
Satyajit Kotwal, general manager, The Resort Mumbai, says, “It will not and should not impact the hotel business. This notice on service charges is not a surprise. The Supreme Court issued a diktat on the service charge a long time ago. Many establishments were still charging without informing the guests, and this act of charging without informing or making them pay is a grave problem. Establishments can decide to charge only after informing guests, and if any guest objects, it should be easily removed from the bill.”
Customers, on the other hand, feel that they can now decide how much to tip based on their experience and the service. Aanchal Agrawal, who hails from Navi Mumbai, says, “I support this decision as now customer satisfaction will be given utmost priority, which was often ignored by hotels and restaurants in the past. As diners, we go to a restaurant not just to eat but to enjoy the overall service, ambience, and experience. This new rule will ensure that along with the quality of food, excellent service will also be maintained.”
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
