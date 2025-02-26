MUMBAI: The stamps and registration department has decided to extend the working hours at all its offices by two hours from March 1 to 31 to accommodate the increased volume of document registrations, typically observed during the financial year-end period. Stamps and Registration offices to work 2 additional hours in march

Udayraj Chavan, Deputy Inspector General of Registration, has requested all officers and staff members to ensure smooth operations during the period and to communicate the extension to relevant stakeholders.

Mitesh Thakkar, an expert in stamps and registrations, said, “The ready reckoner rates will increase by April 1, so many people want to complete transactions before that. The registration department has been given a target of ₹55,000 crore and wants to complete it. Overall, this decision will help the public at large.’’

Sources in the state finance department said finances are under strain due to the Ladki Bahin scheme, and the state wants more revenue before March 31.

Dominic Romell, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (CREDAI-MCHI) said, “This is a welcome step as it will be convenient for people to register properties. Besides, it will help the government generate more revenue.”

The state revenue department will soon implement One State One Registration, an initiative allowing citizens to register their properties anywhere in the state.

A senior officer said that by interlinking the entire system in the state, people could register properties from anywhere. “We have done this in Pune and will be doing this in Mumbai. We showed a presentation to the CM, and he has included this in his 100-day plan.”

This will allow a person from Mumbai to register a property in Alibag or Pune without travelling. The sub-registrar will have to ensure proper documentation. A key bureaucrat said that this would save money and effort. Mumbai accounts for 50% of the registrations in the state, many buy properties in Pune, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts and spend a whole day to make a physical appearance. Augmentation of this system can help save a day and complete the work in a few hours. Mumbai accounts for 50 per cent of registrations in the state.