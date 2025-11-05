State allots Bandra East land to TTD for ₹1 lease

MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday approved the allotment of 395 square metres of prime land in Bandra’s Kherwadi to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on a 30-year lease at a nominal rent of ₹1 per year. The plot will be used to develop a parking area, office, and information centre, among other facilities. Lord Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)

TTD trust, based in Andhra Pradesh, manages the operations of the Lord Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala, which is the richest temple trust in the country.

This marks the second land allotment to the temple trust in Bandra within six years — in September 2019, the government had granted 648 square metres for setting up an information centre, ticket counter, and prayer hall for devotees of Lord Venkateswara.

As part of the latest agreement, the trust is set to provide 2,000 sq. ft of fully furnished space within the new building to the district suburban collector, which will remain under the ownership of the state revenue department.

“The new parcel is situated in front of the 648 square metres of land previously leased to the temple trust. It will remain the property of the state government and the trust has been directed to strictly use it for the approved purposes,” said a senior official from the state revenue department.

As per the agreement, TTD is required to complete the construction within three years and reserve the 2,000 sq. ft. area for the state government. Once the 30-year lease period expires, the trust will need to renew the lease in the prescribed manner, the official added.

Government insiders revealed that the state finance department raised objections against allotting the land to the temple trust for failing to comply with the conditions of the 2019 land allotment. “The trust was supposed to complete the construction of the building within three years, one of the major conditions while allotting a land, but the construction work has yet to be started, which was pointed out by the finance department while approving the new allotment,” said a senior official, wishing anonymity.