State announces new recruitment process for university teachers

Mumbai: The state government has approved the long-pending recruitment process for teaching positions in higher education universities and has introduced a new method of recruitment to ensure transparency and fairness, announced Chandrakant Patil, state higher and technical education minister.

As many as 1166 posts are vacant across the universities in the state, the highest being 211 at the University of Mumbai. In October 2024, the government began recruitment for 659 posts across the universities, but the process was stalled in the same month after Governor C P Radhakrishnan imposed a stay on teacher appointments across universities in the state. Following discussions about recruitment, the government has now formulated a structured selection process which includes a formal scoring system for the appointment of assistant professors, associate professors, and professors.

Under the new system, candidates will be evaluated based on academic credentials and interview performance. Academic quality, research, and teaching will carry 80% weightage, while the interview will account for the remaining 20%. To qualify for selection, candidates must secure a minimum of 50% overall.

This marks the first time a formalized scoring system has been introduced for professor appointments in the state. Patil further stated that to further enhance transparency, the interview stage will include an assessment of teaching ability and research aptitude. Candidates may be required to deliver a seminar, conduct a classroom lecture, or discuss their proficiency in utilizing modern technology for teaching and research. Additionally, all selection committee meetings will be audio-visually recorded. Upon completion of the selection process, the recordings will be sealed with the signatures of all selection committee members.

“Results will be declared on the same day or the following day after the interview. The new selection criteria will apply to all future university recruitments, ensuring a transparent and efficient hiring process. This revised procedure will not only guarantee the appointment of quality teachers but will also help elevate the standard of higher education in the state,” he said.

Subhash Athawale, president of Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA), pointed out that the process is still not transparent. “There is no parameter to review the academic records as the University Grants Commission (UGC) discontinued the UGC Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (UGC-CARE) list. Instead of going back, the governor must stick with the common entrance examinations for the teacher’s appointment.”

Meanwhile, education expert Kushal Mude, a member of the National Forum for Quality Education (NFQE), welcomed the decision, particularly the provision for audio-visual recording and the immediate finalisation of the selection committee report. However, he stressed the need for strict implementation. “While this is a commendable step, it is crucial to ensure proper enforcement. Currently, around 12,000 teaching positions remain vacant in aided colleges, 1166 in university departments, and 1,500 in government colleges. These posts must be filled in a time-bound manner,” Mude said.