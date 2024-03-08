 State appoints 417 custodians for living will | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / State appoints 417 custodians for living will

State appoints 417 custodians for living will

BySomita Pal
Mar 08, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Maharashtra government appoints 417 custodians for living wills following Dr. Nikhil Datar's petition to Bombay High Court. Court to hear case on Friday.

Mumbai: Six weeks after Dr Nikhil Datar approached the Bombay high court seeking its intervention to enforce the Supreme Court’s directive mandating that local governments must appoint a custodian for a living will, the Maharashtra government on Thursday appointed 417 custodians across municipal corporations and panchayats in the state through a government resolution.

A living will is a written legal document which provides instructions for medical care or termination of medical support, detailing preferences for healthcare decisions when an individual is incapacitated. In his petition, Dr Datar had stated that following the Supreme Court order, he notarised his living will on February 23, 2023, and sent a copy to the municipal commissioner seeking appointment of a custodian, as there was no established mechanism for its safe-keeping.

He further stated that as he did not receive any response from the civic chief, he sent a reminder in July 2023 besides filing a query under the Right to Information Act. But he was intimated that his letter was forwarded to the law officer and the executive health officer.

Dissatisfied, he approached the high court seeking appointment of a custodian. He also urged the court to direct the state government and local bodies to create awareness among the public, healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders. The court will hear the petition on Friday.

Friday, March 08, 2024
