State appoints Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in Beed sarpanch murder case

MUMBAI: On the second day of an indefinite hunger strike by the family members of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and villagers of Massajog in Beed district, the Maharashtra government appointed senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the high-profile murder case. Nikam, known for his role in prosecuting the accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 26/11 terror attack, will be assisted by advocate Balasaheb Kolhe.

The announcement was made by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and a notification issued by the state law and judiciary department confirmed the appointments.

Deshmukh’s family and the villagers have been demanding the arrest of Krishna Andhale, one of the accused who remains absconding. Their demands also included the appointment of Nikam as special public prosecutor, action against policemen allegedly linked to the accused, and expedited legal proceedings. Their indefinite hunger strike, which began on Tuesday, was called off soon after the state government met one of their key demands.

Following his appointment on Wednesday, Nikam appealed to the family and villagers to end their protest, assuring them that justice would be served. “I want to assure the villagers that the law is above all. Once the police file the charge sheet, the case will be taken up in a fast-track court,” he stated.

Nikam revealed that he had initially declined the case when approached by chief minister Fadnavis. However, he reconsidered his decision after witnessing the faith the villagers had in him. “I was disturbed to see the villagers going on a hunger strike for my appointment. Their trust in the government, the chief minister, and me led me to take up the case,” he said.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was murdered on December 9 following his intervention in a hooliganism and extortion attempt at a wind power plant construction site. In response to the crime, the state government has already set up a CID special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case further. The appointment of Nikam is expected to add momentum to the prosecution efforts, bringing hope to Deshmukh’s grieving family and the Massajog villagers.