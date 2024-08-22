State approves advanced cancer hospital for Dombivli

MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday gave its approval to build an advanced cancer hospital on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis in Dombivli East and issued an order approving the transfer of a 3219.20-sq m land parcel for the same. The process for building the hospital was in the pipeline since 2016 but could not take off due to a variety of reasons, the pandemic being one. HT Image

With the passing of the latest order, a new hospital with 150 beds will be constructed on the land transferred by the government. Out of the 150 beds,100 will be for the advanced cancer hospital with radiation therapy and 50 would be for a maternity home with OPD.

“The proposal of Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation to build an advanced cancer hospital and maternity home on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis on the 3219.20 sq m land parcel at Dombivli East was under consideration. The approval has been given to transferring the said land to ‘Apulki Health Care Pvt Ltd’ on lease for 30 years at ₹1 per year,” states the order issued by the Urban Development department on Tuesday.

The decision to build an advanced cancer hospital and maternity home at Dombivili East was taken after MP Shrikant Shinde and PWD minister Ravindra Chavan proposed it, as an old maternity home constructed in the 1950s was in dilapidated condition.