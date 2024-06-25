 State approves development plans for 10 religious, historical and tourist attractions | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
State approves development plans for 10 religious, historical and tourist attractions

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Maharashtra govt approves ₹1,213.44 crore development plans for 10 religious, historical, and tourist sites ahead of assembly elections, aiming to boost local economy and generate goodwill among voters.

Mumbai: With an eye on the upcoming assembly elections, the Maharashtra government has approved the development plans for 10 religious, historical and tourist attractions across the state. The state government had given administrative approvals for these plans last year, but budget allocation for implementing them was pending.

The development plans that got a green signal were Aundha Nagnath Temple in Hingoli ( 15.21 crore), Tiger’s Point and Lion’s Point in Maval ( 333.56 crore), Malojiraje Gadhi and Hazrat Chandshah Baba Dargah ( 37.28 crore), Hutatma Shivram Hari Rajguru birthplace in Khed ( 102.48 crore), Rajmata Saibai memorial in Velhe ( 29.73 crore), Santaji Jagnade Maharaj mausoleum beautification ( 66.11 crore), Saptashrungi Devi pilgrimage in Nashik ( 81.86 crore), Pathri pilgrimage ( 91.80 crore), Pratapgad Fort conservation and Koyna river tourism in Satara ( 381.56 crore), and Pandharpur Temple ( 73.85 cr).

The total estimated cost of implementing these development plans is 1,213.44 crore. The government issued the orders on June 21, clearing the path to expedite the implementation.

Such development plans boost the local economy, benefiting various stakeholders like local leaders and communities. If the ruling Mahayuti alliance talks about implementing the development plans while campaigning for the state elections, this could also generate goodwill among voters.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
