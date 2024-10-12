State approves independent police station for Ulwe in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state home department has granted approval for an independent police station in Ulwe, issuing a Government Resolution (GR) on October 10. The state has allocated ₹2.12 crore for the construction of the new facility. The Maharashtra state home department has granted approval for an independent police station in Ulwe. Representational Image, (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The decision follows a proposal submitted by the Director General of Police (planning and coordination) on August 12, 2024, highlighting the need for a separate police station in the area. The proposal cited population growth due to large-scale construction works and major projects, projecting an estimated increase of 160,000 residents and a consequent rise in crime rates.

The opening of the Atal Setu bridge and the coastal road connecting Shivaji Nagar to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) are expected to significantly increase traffic flow in the region. Currently, the Ulwe police station's jurisdiction is spread across areas covered by the NRI coastal police, Nhava Sheva police, and Panvel city police, creating challenges for both citizens and law enforcement.

An official explained, "There is a lot of development happening in the area, making it necessary to have an independent police station catering only to this area. The multiple jurisdictions shared between three police stations were proving problematic for tasks such as passport verification and issuance of character certificates."

The GR has authorised the police department to determine the new station's jurisdiction. "With the GR, the department will decide upon the appropriate area limits of the node and set up the station accordingly," the official added.

While the GR sanctions the new station, it stipulates that the required manpower must be arranged from the existing workforce within the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate. Navi Mumbai police currently operate 20 police stations.

In light of the state's approval, officials are working towards conducting a ground-breaking ceremony at a plot allocated by CIDCO in Ulwe's sector 10. "In all possibility, the ground-breaking ceremony of the plot will be held before the code of conduct is implemented," an officer stated.