MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE), for the first time, is planning to provide model answer sheets to students of class 10 and 12, to educate them on how to write answers correctly and avoid common mistakes. State board to provide model answer sheets to 10th and 12th students

Sources said the board recently invited some chief moderators of each subject and asked them to recheck answer sheets of top scorers before uploading them on the web portal and app for students’ reference. A moderator, who was part of the process, said, “The board called us to recheck 10 answer sheets of top scorers from each subject. We realised that it is very difficult to select an answer sheet as a model one. Hence, we recommended to the board that instead of calling it a model answer sheet, we can point out mistakes made by the students that they can easily avoid.”

On the moderator’s suggestion, a board official said, “We are still working on the plan. We will consider the suggestions of the moderators. Once the plan is finalised, we will announce it officially.”

MSBSHSE has released a mobile application to help students with exam preparation and exam updates. Currently, the app contains access to exam timetables, mark sheets, sample question papers, instant results, fee refunds, internal and practical marks, and other relevant notifications and updates. More than 10,500 users downloaded the app in a week since its launch.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHE, said, “The app is available for free for Android users. It is a convenient tool for students, schools, and junior colleges. Once the app sees wider usage, we plan to introduce additional features. The regular systems of announcements via notifications to schools, the board’s website, and other communication channels will continue as usual.”

Parents and students welcomed the introduction of the app. Shubhagi Mistry, a parent of a class 10 student, said, “Before every exam, we see a lot of information on social media. However, there was no other platform for parents like us to verify such information. Now, with this mobile application, we will be able to get official information. We will appreciate it if the board starts providing model answer sheets for quick reference of students.”