MUMBAI: In a first, the Maharashtra government, with a view to boosting green energy usage, has chalked out a policy to store renewable energy for later use. Called the Maharashtra Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Policy 2025–2035, the policy was passed by the state cabinet on Sunday. State cabinet clears policy on storage-friendly renewable energy.

According to the policy, the Battery Energy Storage System allows the storage of generated energy for future use of up to four hours. It is important because renewable energy supplies are often hampered due to weather changes, power outages or geopolitical issues.

The policy envisions making Maharashtra a national and Asian leader in renewable energy and storage over the next decade. “By 2035, the state aims to procure 65% of its electricity from renewable sources and ensure that at least 10% of the power demand is supported by energy storage systems. The target includes developing 100 GW of renewable energy capacity and 100 GW an hour of energy storage capacity per day,” stated the presentation made to the cabinet by the energy department.

The state government is planning budgetary support of ₹1,650 crore over ten years, which is expected to attract investments of approximately ₹3.12 lakh crore, boosting green growth, energy security and industrial competitiveness in Maharashtra.

“This will be a first-of-its-kind attempt in the country to ensure that green energy is preserved for night-time usage,” said an official from the energy department. “Solar and wind energy is generally produced during the daytime but is also in demand at night. The firm entering the field of renewable energy generation with a storage facility will get incentives from the scheme.”

The officer added that the state government had set a target of upping the percentage of renewable energy to 50% of the installed capacity by 2030, and 65% by 2035. “It is currently around 40% of the total installed capacity from all types of power,” he said. “The new policy has been introduced since the 2020 energy policy does not have adequate provision for power storage.”

The policy has a provision of land allotment to establish Renewable Energy Industrial Zones (REIZs) among other hand-holding incentives by the government. It also aims to give consumers a choice in energy types, thereby enhancing competition through alternative supply options. “Storage support will be provided to MSMEs under the policy by purchasing Battery Energy Storage Systems on a large scale. Renewable energy consumers will get a special tariff category to encourage 100% renewable energy supply to commercial and industrial consumers,” states the presentation.