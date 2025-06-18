Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State changes NRI definition to smoothen admission process in professional courses

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 18, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The Maharashtra government approved the amendment in the definition of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) to smoothen the admission process for them, their children and dependents in the professional courses in private unaided educational institutions in the state.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the amendment in the definition of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) to smoothen the admission process for them, their children and dependents in the professional courses in private unaided educational institutions in the state. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting.

Mumbai, India - October 20, 2021: Students catch up with one another at Sathaye College, Vile Parle, after colleges reopen as per the directions of Maharashtra Government, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - October 20, 2021: Students catch up with one another at Sathaye College, Vile Parle, after colleges reopen as per the directions of Maharashtra Government, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The NRIs, their children and wards were facing problems in getting admission in professional courses in the state. This is primarily because of existing definition of NRIs in the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fees) Act, 2015, which states “Non-Resident Indian (NRI) is defined as someone who is not ordinarily resident under sub-section (6) of section 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and also includes individuals residing outside India under clause (w) of section 2 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and their children or wards.”

A senior official from the state higher and technical education department said, “The state government has changed definition and removed the clause (w) of section 2 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 from the definition. There was also no specific definition for wards in the existing act as far as the admission process is concerned. We have decided to incorporate the definition of ward from the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890.”

However, other conditions for admission such as the number of reserved seats and the admission on merit will remain unchanged.

The NRI students get five percent reservation in government-run colleges while in deemed universities, the quota goes up to 15 percent.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / State changes NRI definition to smoothen admission process in professional courses
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On