State changes NRI definition to smoothen admission process in professional courses

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the amendment in the definition of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) to smoothen the admission process for them, their children and dependents in the professional courses in private unaided educational institutions in the state. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting. Mumbai, India - October 20, 2021: Students catch up with one another at Sathaye College, Vile Parle, after colleges reopen as per the directions of Maharashtra Government, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The NRIs, their children and wards were facing problems in getting admission in professional courses in the state. This is primarily because of existing definition of NRIs in the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fees) Act, 2015, which states “Non-Resident Indian (NRI) is defined as someone who is not ordinarily resident under sub-section (6) of section 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and also includes individuals residing outside India under clause (w) of section 2 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and their children or wards.”

A senior official from the state higher and technical education department said, “The state government has changed definition and removed the clause (w) of section 2 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 from the definition. There was also no specific definition for wards in the existing act as far as the admission process is concerned. We have decided to incorporate the definition of ward from the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890.”

However, other conditions for admission such as the number of reserved seats and the admission on merit will remain unchanged.

The NRI students get five percent reservation in government-run colleges while in deemed universities, the quota goes up to 15 percent.