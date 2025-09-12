MUMBAI: The state government has approved the implementation of Metro Line 11 (Green Line) through Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) to contribute ₹2,411 crore and ₹804 crore respectively, as the line will enhance connectivity in their jurisdiction. The state will provide ₹3,137 crore as its share and the centre will also provide the same amount as part of its contribution. State clears ₹ 23,487-cr Metro Line 11 project, sets fare structure

The ₹23,487 crore project aims to ease traffic congestion between central and south Mumbai and integrate with several existing and proposed metro lines.

In case of cost overruns, local authorities must arrange additional funding through floor space index (FSI) revenue, transit-oriented development (TOD), or loans from financial institutions, according to a resolution from the state urban development department.

A senior UDD official said, “The state has approved a ₹12,163 crore loan from financial institutions, covering 60% of the project cost. The remainder will be financed by contributions from the state and central governments, BMC, MbPA, and interest-free subordinate debt covering half of the state and central share.”

Metro Line 11 will extend 17.5 km from Anik Bus Depot in Wadala to SPM Circle near Gateway of India, featuring 14 stations—13 underground. It will pass through some of the city’s busiest areas, including Sewri, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, CSMT, and Horniman Circle. The line will be an extension of Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali), making Wadala a key interchange.

The project will require 20.353 hectares of government land and 2.36 hectares of private land to complete the metro line. Initially planned to terminate at CSMT, the line will now extend to Gateway of India.

The state set the minimum and maximum fares at ₹10 and ₹70, increasing by ₹10 every three stations. The fare fixation committee may revise fares with prior government approval.

Declared an ‘important public and urban transport project,’ a high-power committee led by the chief secretary will oversee implementation. TOD rules will allow additional FSI within 500 metres of the line, with the additional FSI revenue collected by the local planning authority.