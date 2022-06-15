State crosses 4k-mark after four months
Mumbai After a period of four months, the state crossed the 4,000-mark as 4,024 new cases and two deaths were reported on Wednesday. The last time the state crossed 4,000 cases was on February 12.
Meanwhile, the city also crossed the 2,000-mark and reported 2,293 fresh Covid infections and one death on Wednesday. The last time Mumbai recorded over 2,000 cases was in January.
With 17,149 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai stood at 13.37 per cent, while the state’s TPR took a slight uptick at 9.73 percent.
As on Wednesday, there are 12,341 active cases in Mumbai and 19,261 active cases in Maharashtra, while the rate of hospitalisation in Mumbai on Monday was 2.08 per cent. Also, 2,209 (or 96 per cent) out of all the 2,293 fresh infections that were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday were asymptomatic.
The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent and a total of 1,764 patients had recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours. The city also saw 87 fresh hos[italisations on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a total of 3,028 patients were discharged in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours.
The overall case tally in Mumbai reached 10,84,960 and the death toll stood at 19,576. With two Covid deaths, Maharashtra’s death toll is now at 1,47,877.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics