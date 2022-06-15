Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State crosses 4k-mark after four months
State crosses 4k-mark after four months

Meanwhile, the city also crossed the 2,000-mark and reported 2,293 fresh Covid infections and one death on Wednesday
With 17,149 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai stood at 13.37 per cent, while the state’s TPR took a slight uptick at 9.73 percent (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 11:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai After a period of four months, the state crossed the 4,000-mark as 4,024 new cases and two deaths were reported on Wednesday. The last time the state crossed 4,000 cases was on February 12.

Meanwhile, the city also crossed the 2,000-mark and reported 2,293 fresh Covid infections and one death on Wednesday. The last time Mumbai recorded over 2,000 cases was in January.

With 17,149 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai stood at 13.37 per cent, while the state’s TPR took a slight uptick at 9.73 percent.

As on Wednesday, there are 12,341 active cases in Mumbai and 19,261 active cases in Maharashtra, while the rate of hospitalisation in Mumbai on Monday was 2.08 per cent. Also, 2,209 (or 96 per cent) out of all the 2,293 fresh infections that were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday were asymptomatic.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent and a total of 1,764 patients had recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours. The city also saw 87 fresh hos[italisations on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a total of 3,028 patients were discharged in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours.

The overall case tally in Mumbai reached 10,84,960 and the death toll stood at 19,576. With two Covid deaths, Maharashtra’s death toll is now at 1,47,877.

