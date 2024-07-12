Mumbai: Days after historian Indrajit Sawant claimed that the ‘wagh nakh’ or tiger claw being procured by the state from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum for a period of three years did not belong to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the state government on Thursday clarified that it did belong to the Maratha king, and he had used it in the battlefield. The wagh nakh will be displayed at a government-run museum in Satara district from July 19. State denies historian’s claim, says wagh nakh belonged to Shivaji

While Sawant had claimed that the original wagh nak used by Shivaji was in possession of the descendants of the Maratha king in Satara, state cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told the legislative assembly that the government had sought help from various historians to look into the matter, who gave favourable responses.

“It is unfortunate that doubts are being raised about Shivaji’s wagh nakh,” he said, noting that the item being procured from London was the original one which had been displayed in two exhibitions in London held in 1875 and 1896 respectively.

“In response to our queries, the museum sent us a picture of the specially designed box for the wagh nakh, on which it is stated that it is the same wagh nakh with which Shivaji killed the Mughal general,” Mungantiwar said, adding that the box itself was made in 1825.

“From July 19, the wagh nakh will be displayed at the Satara government museum in the presence of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and other descendants of the Maratha king. We will also be inaugurating a weapon’s gallery at the museum,” he said.

Sawant, considered to be an authority on Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, is the author of ‘Shodh Bhavani Talwaricha’, a book on the Maratha king’s sword, among other books.