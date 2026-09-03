Mumbai: With CJP’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign drawing attention to gaps in BMC schools, the Maharashtra school education department on Wednesday announced a statewide ‘Chala Shalet Jauya’ (Let’s go to school) campaign under which senior officials will visit schools for four days to assess their infrastructure, teaching standards and students’ needs. State education dept launches school inspection drive

Education Minister Dada Bhuse announced the campaign at a press conference after a day-long workshop for senior education department officials in Mumbai. He said government decisions should ultimately be reflected in classrooms and in students’ progress.

“The impact of decisions taken in government offices must be visible inside classrooms and in students’ progress,” Bhuse said.

Under the campaign, senior officials will undertake special four-day visits to schools in their allotted districts and assess their actual condition. Clean surroundings, safe school buildings, drinking water and clean toilets will be among the key areas they will look at.

Bhuse said several improvements could be made through local initiatives and public participation, without waiting for large funds.

The department will also focus on basic learning skills among students from Balvatika to Class 3. Officials have been asked to ensure that children develop basic reading, writing and mathematics skills, including addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.

The inspection process and schedule will be announced separately, Bhuse said.

The campaign comes as CJP’s ‘School Thik Karo’ initiative has highlighted problems in BMC schools, including infrastructure, sanitation, textbooks and teacher availability. The state’s decision to send officials directly to schools is expected to provide a ground-level assessment of the issues affecting schools.

The government is also planning meetings with school management committees (SMCs) across the state, a senior education department official said.

“We believe school management committees must take ownership of the development of their schools. As long as they do not take responsibility, the development of schools will remain pending. We are planning meetings with all SMCs and will ask them to use the powers and responsibilities given to them under the existing system,” the official said.

Bhuse has also directed officials to ensure quality and transparency in student-related services such as mid-day meals and uniforms. He said strict action should be taken if poor-quality supplies or irregularities are found.

The department will also encourage schools that show visible improvement and adopt good practices. Officials have been asked to work closely with teachers, parents, SMCs and local communities.

The minister also directed officials to strengthen self-defence training, NCC, Scouts and Guides, yoga, sports and cultural programmes to support the overall development of students.