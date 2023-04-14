THANE: State forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday directed the team of Thane police, Thane forest department not to allow any outsiders entry into the Yeoor forest area after 10 pm and exit from the forest after 11 pm.. Entry to Yeoor forest banned after 10 pm, exit after 11 pm

The directive came in response to the demand by tribals in Yeoor against hotels playing loud music late into night, and creating nuisance. On Thursday at a review meeting, he directed that the entry gates to Yeoor forest will be closed at 10 pm and visitors who want to return to Thane city from Yeoor will be allowed only till 11 pm. He said no one will be allowed to enter Yeoor from 11 pm to 7 am. After 11 pm, no one will be allowed to come out of Yeoor forest.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park is located on the western side of Thane. This park is home to many wild animals, birds and tribals. But as the forest is gradually disappearing, the local tribals have now taken an aggressive stance against all-night parties, loud music played by DJs, all-night cricket matches, sale of liquor and drugs, dumping of garbage in the forest, unauthorized parking etc.

Last month, the tribals launched a ‘Save Yeoor Jungle’ campaign recently, demanding action and warned of a protest. On March 17, a day after the protest threat, a Thane municipal corporation demolition squad had landed in Yeoor and demolished Bombay Duck hotel for operating without license. But, the squad took no further action.

A Thursday’s meeting, Mungantiwar also asked the civic body to ensure all the illegal structures are razed. “The civic body has been asked to raze the illegal structures and put up boards outside establishments that they are illegal. At the same time, the police and forest department will look after the entry ban in Yeoor,” said Gajanan Godepure, a TMC officials who attended the meeting.

Nishant Bangera from MUSE foundation, who also attended the meeting, said, “Though the minister has banned entry to Yeoor after 10 pm, we will have to keep a track on how the authority implements it. We will definitely follow up.”

