State government launches internship for college students in government offices

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has introduced a state-wide internship programme to offer practical exposure to college students, fostering a connection between academia and governance. The initiative, named ‘government-internships,’ aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s mandatory internship clause. Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students from across Maharashtra can now intern with various administrative departments of the state government, aligning with the requirements for their courses and personal interests. HT Image

The Maharashtra government has finalised a comprehensive policy to facilitate the implementation of this system, ensuring internship opportunities are available even in rural areas where government offices are well-distributed.

To streamline the process, each department of the Maharashtra government willing to participate in the programme will appoint an internship coordinator. This coordinator will identify ongoing government projects with potential internship opportunities, which will then be uploaded onto a dedicated website established by the All India Council for Technology (AICTE). Students are expected to receive responses to their applications within 10 days and commence their internships within seven days thereafter.

The internship period will be a maximum of six months, with the possibility of extension upon consultation with the candidate’s respective college or university. The state’s higher and technical education department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Friday outlining detailed guidelines for all stakeholders, including government departments, students, colleges, and universities.

The policy formulation involved extensive consultation and collaboration among various state government departments. A draft guideline was initially prepared in November 2023, with feedback gathered before finalising the policy. The state cabinet approved the policy on February 25. An official from the higher and technical education department emphasised the dual benefits of the program, citing its potential to provide valuable exposure to government operations for college students, especially in rural areas where private-sector internship opportunities may be limited. Additionally, the program aims to offer temporary manpower support to state government departments and bring fresh perspectives to governmental tasks. The launch of this initiative is a significant step towards enhancing student engagement with governance and public administration in the state.