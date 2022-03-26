State government reconciles Covid death figures

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will not make a separate record of deaths related to Covid-19 and those positive patients who died for other reasons (earlier recorded as non-Covid deaths). This comes as per directives of the Supreme Court (SC) and government of India, of giving compensation of ₹50,000 to the families with Covid-related death and non-Covid deaths.

Therefore, the state government released reconciled figures of the number of deaths recorded in the state due to Covid-19 on Friday, increasing the toll by 4005. On Friday, Maharashtra recorded two new deaths due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 147,779.

While there are changes in death figures of districts and municipal corporations, there is no change in total deaths of the state reported up to March 24 2022, which was 143,772 deaths, and 4005 deaths due to other causes.

Until March 24, Mumbai recorded a toll of 16,693 deaths, and 2864 deaths due to other causes. However, as per figures released by the state on Friday, Mumbai now has recorded a total of 19,558 deaths due to Covid-19 so far, with one death reported on Friday.

Maharashtra reported 275 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 7,872,231. Among districts or municipal corporations in the state that have recorded the highest number of cases on Friday are Palghar (133), Mumbai (38), Ahmednagar (18), Pune city (16) and Pimpri Chinchwad (9). In the 24 hours up to Friday, 42,217 tests were conducted in Maharashtra, and the positivity rate for the day is 0.6%. Overall, so far, the state has conducted 7,91,56,002 tests with a positivity rate of 9.95%.

The case fatality rate in the state has now increased marginally to 1.87% on Friday, from 1.82% on Thursday. 346 patients recovered from covid-19 across Maharashtra on Friday, and the recovery rate is 98.11%.