Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
State issues order to BMC to prepare draft on ward formation

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jun 11, 2025 09:00 AM IST

MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday ordered BMC to prepare the draft on ward formation for BMC polls and made it clear that BMC will go for polls with 227 seats. Along with the BMC, the state government also issued orders to all other civic bodies to start the work on draft ward formation and also made it clear that not the current population figures but the figures from the last census - 2011 census - should be used in ward formation and reservation. Except for Mumbai, there will be four elected members in each ward. In BMC and class A, B, C municipal corporations, municipal commissioners will prepare draft ward formation, while in class D municipal corporations, district collectors will have this authority.

The state government on Tuesday ordered BMC to prepare the draft on ward formation for BMC polls and made it clear that BMC will go for polls with 227 seats. (Hindustan Times)
Recently, after the Supreme Court decision on conducting the local body elections in Maharashtra in mid-May, the state election commission had written to the state government, asking it to start the formation of wards for all local bodies going for elections.

Accordingly, on Tuesday, the state government issued separate orders regarding the preparation of draft ward formation to all civic bodies. As per the estimates, it would be completed in around two months and submitted to the state election commission. The commission wants to complete the process of ward formation before September 16 - the date on which the Supreme Court will hear ongoing petitions on local body elections.

Commissioner and district collectors of respective civic bodies will prepare draft ward formation and submit it to the state election commission. After the state election commission approves it, the commissioner will publicise it and complete the process of inviting objections and suggestions, and then submit it again to the commission. The commission will approve the final ward formation and the respective commissioner and district collector will then declare it in their area.

Regarding the formation of wards, the order states: “Use “Google Earth’ map, decide boundaries by using river-road-bridge-flyover-railway track. No building, chawl or home should be divided into two wards. Open spaces in the ward cannot be kept out of it. No scheduled caste or tribal habitat should be divided into separate wards, they should be in one ward only. No locality should be divided into separate wards.”

The government also directed the authorities not to disclose any information about draft ward formation to political parties and media, and warned that if anyone is found compromising the secrecy, action would be taken on him.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
