State loses another project with potential for 80k jobs: Aaditya Thackeray
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, under Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, had written to the union government to set up a bulk drug park in Raigad
Mumbai Upping the ante on Vedanta-Foxconn shifting its proposed ₹1.54 lakh display fabrication and semiconductor chips project from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that another project -- the bulk drug park -- which had the potential to create an equally huge employment possibility, would be set up elsewhere, instead of Raigad, Maharashtra, where it was proposed earlier.
“There is no reply from the regime about who will take responsibility for one lakh youth from Maharashtra being deprived of these jobs; around 70,000 to 80,000 jobs from the bulk drug park have also left,” said Thackeray on Wednesday. He added that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, under Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, had written to the union government to set up a bulk drug park in Raigad. Now, the centre has approved bulk drug parks in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.
“Maharashtra was the first to make this demand. The state had the first right on it. It has been taken elsewhere,” he pointed out. He pointed out that Maharashtra has a 20 per cent share of pharmaceutical output in India and is the largest producer of vaccines; it has the highest number of USFDA-approved plants, robust supply chains and cold storages as well as access to port heads and exports. The state has 394 pharmaceutical colleges, which produces a strong talent pool.
Thackeray called on the Shinde-Fadnavis government to clarify why the project had shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat. “In any other dispensation, the chief minister would have sought the resignation of the industries minister,” he added.
Thackeray then questioned if only those projects which went against the interests of Maharashtra were to be foisted on the state, adding that opinions of the locals must be taken on the ₹3,00,000 crore Nanar petrochemical refinery project in Konkan. This integrated refinery and petrochemical complex was being developed by a consortium of government-owned oil marketing companies and Saudi Aramco.
State industries minister Uday Samant responded to the allegations, saying he would soon make the information about projects shifting outside the state public, “especially those in the past two years”.
Thackeray also claimed that the Shinde government was trying to take credit for MVA’s plans to launch Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray scheme for 227 free healthcare centres in Mumbai. He accused the party of reneging on announcements such as giving dahi handi the status of an adventure sport and insurance for govindas.
VHP activists make pilgrims apologise for offering roadside namaz in Shahjahanpur
LUCKNOW Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists confronted a group of Muslim pilgrims from West Bengal on their way to Ajmer, making them apologise for offering namaz by the roadside in UP's Shahjahanpur and then sending them to the local police station. On Tuesday, a video clip, purportedly of the incident, showed some men holding their ears in a gesture of apology. The incident took place on Sunday, but the police issued their version on Wednesday.
Kidnapped minor girl rescued, man arrested in east Delhi
New Delhi: A police constable patrolling at east Delhi's Vikas Marg not only rescued a seven-year-old girl but also arrested a 22-year-old man who had kidnapped her from East Angad Nagar near Preet Vihar in east Delhi with intent to sexually assault her, police said on Wednesday. The suspect Sachin (single name), a psychopathic person addicted to drugs belongs to a poor family and his father is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. The father of the girl was contacted.
Karnataka: Court orders FIR, probe against Yediyurappa in corruption case
The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Yediyurappa, the then chief minister's family members. The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh. Asked whether there was any conspiracy against him, he said, "definitely".
Slum residents to be allotted govt flats at Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh
New Delhi: After Kalkaji extension, the Delhi Development Authority will soon start allotment of flats at Jailorwala Bagh to residents of slum clusters. According to senior DDA official, there are 1675 flats at Jailorwala Bagh and the land-owning agency has identified 1640 beneficiaries. The DDA has also decided to dispose of the 18 flats at CWG village. It has also done the same for multi-level parking.
DTCP notice to Gurugram property owners for illegally operating commercial establishments
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued notices to 39 property owners for operating commercial establishments in residential plots in DLF phase one. The properties are located along Golf Course Road and its vicinity. In a separate matter, Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement) said the department has recommended FIRs to be registered against three plot owners in DLF phase three for illegally removing seals fixed by the department for violating building plans.
