Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
State makes self-defence training mandatory for female college students

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2024 07:30 AM IST

In response to recent assaults, Maharashtra mandates karate training for female students in higher education to enhance self-defense and confidence.

Mumbai: In the wake of the recent sexual assault of two four-year students in a Badlapur school, the Directorate of Higher Education has announced that self-defence training, specifically karate, will now be mandatory across all colleges, universities, and higher education institutions in the state. This measure is being enforced as a proactive step to empower women and enhance their ability to defend themselves in dangerous situations.

While making the directive compulsory, the directorate also cited the State Women Policy of 2014, which mandates that every educational institution must provide a minimum of three months of karate training to female students.

“Given the alarming incidents of violence against women, it is imperative that we take concrete steps towards ensuring their safety. The karate training program will not only provide them with self-defence techniques but will boost their overall confidence,” said Professor Shailendra Devlankar, director, directorate of higher education.

Amar Ekad, an education activist who has demanded same training for schools, said, “As the state moves forward with this initiative, there are hopes that similar programs will be implemented in schools, further extending the reach of self-defence education to younger students.”

