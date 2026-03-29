State mulls pink markings for women’s coaches

Mumbai: Spotting ladies’ coaches in the chaos of the city’s local trains may soon get easier, with the state government proposing pink markings for women’s compartments. Mumbai, India - October 07, 2022: Inside view of the ladies local train compartment of Western Railway, at Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, October 07, 2022. (Niharika Kulkarni/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The plan, suggested by BJP leader Chitra Wagh, involves adding pink stripes to ladies’ compartments, similar to Metro trains to make them stand out, especially during peak-hour rush.

“We will send the proposal to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which will act as the nodal agency for implementation on Central and Western Railways. The idea is to include this in the proposal to acquire 238 trains for Mumbai,” said a government official.

Officials said the proposal aims to improve safety and convenience for women, as overcrowding often results in men unintentionally boarding ladies’ coaches. Authorities are also looking at adding clearer markings and instructions on the coaches to help commuters identify them quickly.

While discussions between state departments have been ongoing since January, MRVC said it has not yet received a formal proposal. “If any proposal is received from the state government, an appropriate decision will be taken based on its details,” said an official from MRVC.

At present, some trains feature images of Indian women cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur under a campaign running across 10 Central Railway Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) rakes, aimed at showcasing women’s achievements.

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